Democrats are proposing a bill to kee...

Democrats are proposing a bill to keep farm laborers from being deported.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Grist Magazine

Politico reports that senators from California, Vermont, Colorado, and Hawaii came out with legislation to give undocumented agricultural laborers a "blue card" - a sort of talisman to ward off deportation. To qualify, immigrants would need to have worked at least 100 days on farms in each of the previous two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC