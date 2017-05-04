Democrats are proposing a bill to keep farm laborers from being deported.
Politico reports that senators from California, Vermont, Colorado, and Hawaii came out with legislation to give undocumented agricultural laborers a "blue card" - a sort of talisman to ward off deportation. To qualify, immigrants would need to have worked at least 100 days on farms in each of the previous two years.
