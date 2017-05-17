Cyclists line Omaha bike lanes with g...

Cyclists line Omaha bike lanes with glued-down plungers

Read more: UPI

A group of Nebraska cyclists glued a series of plungers on the dividing lines of bike lanes in a crash-prone intersection as part of their call for protected lanes. Stuart Nottingham, one of the cyclists, said the plungers were wrapped in reflective tape and glued to the dividing lines of the bike lanes at a busy intersection in the Aksarben neighborhood of Omaha on Monday morning to raise awareness of the need for protected bike lanes at the crash-heavy intersection and other locations around the city.

