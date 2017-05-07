Column: The vision thing

My father was a huge fan of big band music so it was no surprise that our little family was parked at the vast drive-in theater off old Route 66 in St. Louis to see "The Benny Goodman Story," starring Steve Allen as the famed jazz clarinetist. It was during that movie I announced that the whole thing was fuzzy and so marked the official beginning of my lifelong acquaintanceship with nearsightedness.

