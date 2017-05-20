China to Take US Beef by July 16
Schumacher, of Herried, South Dakota, said the United States cattle market has been on an unexpected rise for several months and he hopes that the trade arrangement with China will further improve the market and give the cow-calf producer the same profit opportunities that feeders are enjoying now. China has agreed to open up its markets to US financial firms and agriculture exports as part of a new bilateral trade agreement, in a decision the Trump administration called a "herculean accomplishment".
