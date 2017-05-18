Chaffetz questions whether Comey memo...

Chaffetz questions whether Comey memos are 'actually there'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Thursday night's opener and Friday ... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEHouston 3, Miami 0Atlanta 8, Toronto 4Texas 9, Philadelphia 3Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 InningsColorado at Minne... -- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, expressed skepticism about memos attributed by several news ... -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department wouldn't identify the victim, but told ABC News the victim's wife called a family friend to check on th... -- Even as experts project that a record 234.1 million passengers will take to the skies on U.S. airlines this summer, the Transportation Security Administration sa... -- Public health researchers are still trying to understand the effects of the Affordable Care Act even as the Republican-controlled Congress and White House plot... MANHATTAN, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr 21 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC