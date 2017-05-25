Cause Of Deadly Prison Riot Identified

Cause Of Deadly Prison Riot Identified

14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The National Institute of Corrections says the March 2nd incident in which two inmates were killed at the Tecumseh State Prison can be traced back to a batch of homemade alcohol. The report, prepared by two out-of-state corrections professionals, says the uprising of angry inmates started after prison staffers confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from the cells of inmates.

