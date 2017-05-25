Cause Of Deadly Prison Riot Identified
The National Institute of Corrections says the March 2nd incident in which two inmates were killed at the Tecumseh State Prison can be traced back to a batch of homemade alcohol. The report, prepared by two out-of-state corrections professionals, says the uprising of angry inmates started after prison staffers confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from the cells of inmates.
