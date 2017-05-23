Brother of Manchester bombing suspect knew an attack was coming, Libyan official says

A 21-year-old Alaska man has been charged with murder after the bullet from his failed suicide attempt hit and killed his girlfriend.In the early morning hours o... -- The U.S. Embassy in Cairo issued a security warning about a potential threat posed by a group it referred to as a "terrorist organization." "The embassy is aware of ... If family ranching operations and rural economies are going to survive another generation, Congress must address the problem of so-called "sue and settle" abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.