Biosimilars bill passed by Nebraska Legislature
According to the bill's sponsor, Senator John Kuehn of Heartwell, biosimilars are an innovative class of pharmaceuticals that provide treatment options for health care providers and patients. "Biosimilars are less costly imitations of drugs known as biologics, which are used to treat a range of diseases including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and anemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC