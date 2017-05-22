Biden to speak at decidation of Buffett Cancer Center
Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States and leader of the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, will speak in Omaha Tuesday. The new facility opens to patients in early June, is the largest project ever for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC