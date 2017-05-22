Biden to speak at decidation of Buffe...

Biden to speak at decidation of Buffett Cancer Center

1 hr ago

Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States and leader of the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, will speak in Omaha Tuesday. The new facility opens to patients in early June, is the largest project ever for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.

Chicago, IL

