Attempt To Extend Tax Levy Authority For Nebraska NRDs Fails
A bill that would allow Nebraska's natural resources district to continue levying a temporary 3-cent property tax for every $100 of valuation has stalled in the Legislature. The proposal failed to overcome a filibuster on Tuesday.
