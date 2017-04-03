Woman takes plea deal in Butler Count...

Woman takes plea deal in Butler County crash death

A June sentencing has been scheduled for a woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case. Court records say 55-year-old Diane Hitz pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped related drunken driving and reckless driving counts.

