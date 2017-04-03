Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman to return to Florida to face federal trial

Air Force officials confirm that an F-16 fighter jet with the DC Air National Guard's 113th Fighter Wing has crashed in suburban Maryland nea... -- The death toll from a chemical weapons attack on a Syrian town Tuesday has risen to at least 72 civilians, including 20 children, according to the Syrian Observato... Lincoln, Nebraska, April 5, 2017 - Douglas Brand of Seward will be recognized as the 2017 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Block and Bridle honoree. The Block and Bridle Cl... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.