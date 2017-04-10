Walton Breaks Decathlon School Record
Nebraska track and field junior Cody Walton broke the decathlon school record with 7,937 points at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia on Sunday. Walton's score was 40 points better than Bjorn Barrefors' record of 7,897 set in 2012.
