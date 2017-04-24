Vietnam veterans in northeast Nebraska get memorial
The Norfolk Daily News reports that an engraved stone and the engraved benches surrounding it will be revealed to the public and dedicated to the veterans on Sunday at the Norfolk Veterans' Home.
