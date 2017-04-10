Van Velson elected to Humanities Nebr...

Van Velson elected to Humanities Nebraska board

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

He currently sits on the boards of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, where he was the past president; as well as the North Platte Opportunity Center and the Great Plains Health Care Foundation. Previously, Van Velson was the chairman of the Mid Plains United Way board, and a board member for the Nebraska Public Radio Foundation, the Community Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Inc, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Nebraska District and the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC