Van Velson elected to Humanities Nebraska board
He currently sits on the boards of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, where he was the past president; as well as the North Platte Opportunity Center and the Great Plains Health Care Foundation. Previously, Van Velson was the chairman of the Mid Plains United Way board, and a board member for the Nebraska Public Radio Foundation, the Community Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Inc, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Nebraska District and the North Platte Community Playhouse.
