University of Nebraska: Living its la...

University of Nebraska: Living its land-grant mission

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Our leadership role is no coincidence. It's the result of the University of Nebraska following the land-grant philosophy that informed its founding almost a century and a half ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar 5 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC