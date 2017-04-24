This Is Why Arbor Day Is a Thing
Nebraska was a largely treeless prairie region when, on April 10, 1872, it became the first state to celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees. The celebration came a few months after J. Sterling Morton, a vice-president of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture, first proposed to the Board that the day be set aside for tree planting and that they should offer a "special premium" or prize for the county and for the person that planted the most trees on that day.
