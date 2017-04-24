The senior Sanders backs party youth to remake Democrats

Sanders, who endorsed a different candidate when Perez was vying to lead the Democratic National Committee, said Tuesday that the party needs to transform and become a party for all 50 states, not just the east and west coasts. The rally in this Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, part of a nationwide unity tour , also came as new leadership takes over the Democratic National Committee, which went through a shakeup during the 2016 presidential race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.