The senior Sanders backs party youth ...

The senior Sanders backs party youth to remake Democrats

11 hrs ago

Sanders, who endorsed a different candidate when Perez was vying to lead the Democratic National Committee, said Tuesday that the party needs to transform and become a party for all 50 states, not just the east and west coasts. The rally in this Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, part of a nationwide unity tour , also came as new leadership takes over the Democratic National Committee, which went through a shakeup during the 2016 presidential race.

