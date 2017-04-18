The Rising Cost of the Great American Road Trip
Thinking about taking the great American road trip this summer? Be prepared to pay more at the pump as gas prices slowly make a slow but steady upward climb. According to a recent study by AAA, gasoline prices are expected to jump by more than 40 cents this summer, topping out at a national average of about $2.70 per gallon.
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
