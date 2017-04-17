The Conservative Pipeline to the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch, which were held last month, in Washington, D.C., quickly fell into a pattern. Democratic senators unsuccessfully sought to pin down Gorsuch's views on issues such as campaign finance, while Republicans made gentle inquiries that seemed designed to run out the clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC