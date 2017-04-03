Texas High student earns spot on International Thespian Festival crew
Texas High School senior Madison Sutton has been selected for a tech position at the International Thespian Festival produced by the Educational Theatre Association. Madison, a member of the Tiger Theatre Company, was one of 16 students chosen for the program out of 100 students who applied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC