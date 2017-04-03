Texas High student earns spot on Inte...

Texas High student earns spot on International Thespian Festival crew

12 hrs ago

Texas High School senior Madison Sutton has been selected for a tech position at the International Thespian Festival produced by the Educational Theatre Association. Madison, a member of the Tiger Theatre Company, was one of 16 students chosen for the program out of 100 students who applied.

Chicago, IL

