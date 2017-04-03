Sritragul Leads Huskers on Second Day...

Sritragul Leads Huskers on Second Day in Mexico

The Nebraska women's golf team got four solid scores from its its lineup to shoot a 301 in the second round of the Hawkeye El Tigre on Monday. Although Nebraska's second-round total was 17 strokes better than its opening round, the Huskers still sit in 14th place in the 14-team field with a two-round total of 619 heading into Tuesday's final round.

Chicago, IL

