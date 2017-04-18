Ron Kujawski | Garden Journal: Plant ...

Ron Kujawski | Garden Journal: Plant a tree on Arbor Day

A little before my time, 1872, to be precise, the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture proposed that the 10th day of April be set aside as a tree-planting holiday, and thereby named it Arbor Day, the first such celebration in the nation. Given that the prevailing landscape of the Great Plains at the time was a vast grassland, devoid of all but a few trees, Arbor Day was enthusiastically embraced by these early settlers, especially by those whose who'd run out of their Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 35, I presume.

