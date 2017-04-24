Ricketts signs bills designed to benefit Nebraska veterans
Ricketts on Tuesday approved legislation to merge the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs and the state Division of Veterans' Homes in an effort to streamline services. It's not expected to generate savings, but is intended to provide veterans with a one-stop-shopping experience.
