Ranchers and Tribes Unite Once Again to Fight the Keystone XL

As protestors gather for the People's Climate March, an alliance between tribes and landowners in Nebraska regroups to shows what is needed to resist fossil fuel development. Amos Hinton and Mekasi Horinek of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma talk with farmer Art Tanderup during the 2014 planting of sacred Ponca corn on the Tanderup farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yes! Magazine.