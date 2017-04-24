Plan to Merge Nebraska Roads, Aeronautics Agencies Passes
Lawmakers have approved a plan to merge the state roads and aeronautics departments, ending Nebraska's status as the nation's only state without a Department of Transportation. Gov. Pete Ricketts pitched the idea to lawmakers as way to streamline state services, although it's unlikely to generate any major savings.
