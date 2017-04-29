Parts of Southwestern, Central Nebras...

Parts of Southwestern, Central Nebraska to Get Wintry Blast

The National Service has issued a blizzard warning along several southwestern border counties, including Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The service says the area could see snow accumulation of 6 to 14 inches, coupled with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts nearly 60 mph.

