Notice of Hearing - Nebraska Public S...

Notice of Hearing - Nebraska Public Service Commission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Elgin Review

NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION 300 The Atrium, 1200 N Street P.O. Box 94927 Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4927 NOTICE OP-0003: In the Matter of the Application of TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P., Calgary, Alberta, seeking authority for Route Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. CDT and continuing through Friday, August 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Elgin Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC