Notice of Hearing - Nebraska Public Service Commission
NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION 300 The Atrium, 1200 N Street P.O. Box 94927 Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4927 NOTICE OP-0003: In the Matter of the Application of TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P., Calgary, Alberta, seeking authority for Route Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. CDT and continuing through Friday, August 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Elgin Review.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC