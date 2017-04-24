Nebraska woman's murder accessory trial moved
Thirty-four-year-old Melissa Callahan, of Elm Creek, appeared Monday in Dawson County District Court, where a judge granted her attorney's motion for more time to gather information and seek depositions. Her trial is now set for Aug. 8. Authorities say Callahan was present when Jose Regalado-Mendez shot to death 37-year-old Jose Hernandez in October, and then helped move the body and conceal the slaying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC