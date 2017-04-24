Nebraska woman's murder accessory tri...

Nebraska woman's murder accessory trial moved

Read more: KLKN

Thirty-four-year-old Melissa Callahan, of Elm Creek, appeared Monday in Dawson County District Court, where a judge granted her attorney's motion for more time to gather information and seek depositions. Her trial is now set for Aug. 8. Authorities say Callahan was present when Jose Regalado-Mendez shot to death 37-year-old Jose Hernandez in October, and then helped move the body and conceal the slaying.

