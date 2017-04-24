Nebraska toddler dead after incident with car power window
Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said Everton Isay Romero Romero never regained consciousness after the window closed on him on April 15 in Schuyler, northwest of Omaha, where he lived. Everton's mom had powered the rear window down.
