Nebraska Supreme Court Strikes Down Ban on Gay and Lesbian Foster Parents

2 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

The Nebraska Supreme Court today upheld a lower court decision which strikes down a decades old ban on gay and lesbian foster parents. Nebraska was the only state in the country with such a ban still in place.

