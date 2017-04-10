Nebraska Supreme Court Rules in Favor...

Nebraska Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gay Couples Contesting State Foster Parent Ban: VIDEO

The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled in favor of three couples contesting a state ban prohibiting same-couples from fostering and adopting. Striking down the ban as unconstitutional, the court ruled that the 1995 policy was the same as a "whites only" employment sign, according to , the 2015 case was brought on behalf of three couples, including Lisa Blakey and Janet Rodriguez and Todd Vesely and Joel Busch .

