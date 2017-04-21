Nebraska senators criticize bill limiting Airbnb regulations
Senators adjourned without voting Thursday on a bill that would prevent cities from passing any regulations that could prohibit short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb. Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill, the bill's sponsor, says encouraging Airbnb in the state will help Nebraska residents earn extra income.
