Nebraska passes bill to create 'Choose Life' license plates

Nebraska residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill passed by the state Legislature. Senators voted 35-5 Monday to send a bill creating "Choose Life" license plates to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it.

