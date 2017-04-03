Nebraska Lawmakers Start Debate On LG...

Nebraska Lawmakers Start Debate On LGBT Employee Discrimination Bill

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Lawmakers have begun debate on a measure that would protect Nebraska workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Senators adjourned for the week Thursday without voting on the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC