Nebraska lawmakers begin debate on bills to balance budget
The measure discussed Tuesday would balance the budget using a combination of tactics. The list includes drawing money from various state cash funds, cutting money to agencies including the University of Nebraska, and relying on an increase in federal Medicaid dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC