Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Bill To Keep Teen Moms In School
A bill that would require schools to provide accommodations for pregnant and parenting students has advanced in the Legislature over protests from rural senators who say schools don't need a mandate. The bill would require schools to provide spaces for breastfeeding students to express and store milk and direct school boards to adopt policies allowing absences and alternative coursework for teen mothers.
