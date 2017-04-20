Nebraska Gov. Ricketts turns to publi...

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts turns to public to pitch tax plan

Over the last few months, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has pushed a tax reform bill that he believes is the answer to taking the tax burden off all taxpayers in the state. LB461, better known as the 2017 Nebraska Taxpayer Reform Act, is a multi-part package that Governor Ricketts says will provide tax relief for all Nebraskans.

