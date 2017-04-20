Nebraska goes back to its roots with Diverse Origins day

Standing Bear spoke in the Nebraska Supreme Court Saturday as part of a re-enactment of the famous trial in 1879 where Nebraska Ponca Chief Standing Bear fought for the person hood and equality of Native Americans. "Standing Bear was one of the first civil rights leaders in the country, and certainly in Nebraska," explained Kevin Abourezk, the man who coordinated the re-enactment.

