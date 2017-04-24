Nebraska budget bill wins first-round approval from senators
A new state budget bill won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers Wednesday despite a lingering dispute over funding for family planning services. Some senators criticized language they said would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to withhold funding from Planned Parenthood and other family planning services that offer abortion referrals and information.
