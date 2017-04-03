Meet the Nebraskans Who Could Stop Keystone XL
'When Trump had his big moment on TV, he had no clue that there are still proceedings in Nebraska that had to occur.' Thanks to a State Department-issued presidential permit , Donald Trump has formally brought the Keystone XL pipeline back from the dead, a move he claims will lead to a "new era of American energy policy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC