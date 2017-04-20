Lincoln Correctional Center on lockdown after reports of fire
At approximately 7:30 p.m., inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center initiated an incident, which included a fire in the housing unit. One staff member was assaulted, but at this point he does not appear to be seriously injured.
