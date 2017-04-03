LGBT worker ruling could boost push f...

LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections

11 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

Nebraska lawmakers who have sought for four years to ban discrimination against LGBT workers are emboldened by a new federal court decision linking such protections to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the sponsor said Thursday. While the statewide nondiscrimination measure still faces long odds in the conservative-dominated Legislature, the ruling Tuesday by the 7th Circuit in Chicago gave supporters some extra ammunition to make their case.

