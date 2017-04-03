LGBT worker ruling could boost push f...

LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections

There are 2 comments on the KTMF story from 15 hrs ago, titled LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections. In it, KTMF reports that:

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 6, 2017, during debate on a measure that would protect Nebraska workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Senato... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
marg

United States

#1 11 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
Another reminder to get your Supreme Court choices implemented so we can finally start booting these local vigilantes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,472 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC