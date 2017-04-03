LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections
There are 2 comments on the KTMF story from 15 hrs ago, titled LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections. In it, KTMF reports that:
Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 6, 2017, during debate on a measure that would protect Nebraska workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Senato... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.
|
United States
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Another reminder to get your Supreme Court choices implemented so we can finally start booting these local vigilantes.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC