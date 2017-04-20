Lawmakers Dismisses Nebraska Senator's Residency Challenge
The leader of the committee that investigated whether Sen. Ernie Chambers lived outside his north Omaha district told lawmakers Thursday that Chambers' challenger failed to prove his case. Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says Chambers has been registered to vote in the district since 1960.
