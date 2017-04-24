Freeze, frost advisories issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most parts of northeastern Nebraska and Monona County in western Iowa for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A freeze warning means overnight low temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 28 degrees, with below-freezing temperatures expected for several hours.
