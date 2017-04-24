Florida sheriff's deputies pull suspect from burning car after pursuit

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot punish so-called sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds.The ruling ... -- All 100 U.S. senators will gather Wednesday for a White House briefing on the volatility in North Korea.The meeting -- announced last week and requested by Senate l... Earlier this month, I had the distinct pleasure of watching Ronnie Green be installed as the 20th Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.