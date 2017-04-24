Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Coach Mike Riley Set to Thank Fans Across the State
Nebraska Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Head Football Coach Mike Riley will be traveling throughout the state to thank the greatest fans in college sports, while also providing an exclusive inside look at the 2017 football season with eight Huskers Tour stops. These eight Huskers Tour stops, presented by First National Bank, are planned for May 8th through May 12th in Lincoln, Alliance, McCook, Grand Island, Omaha, Elkhorn, Fremont and Nebraska City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC