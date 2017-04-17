Day care owner charged after shocking abuse caught on cam

The owner of a Nebraska day care center was arrested after a shocking video surfaced showing her abusing a 4-year-old girl - striking her repeatedly while screaming at the girl for touching her hair, authorities said. Lynn Rowe, 58, owner of Lynn's Learning Center in Omaha, was arrested Thursday on a felony child abuse charges after police received a report earlier this month about alleged abuse at the day care center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.