Cast and Crew Announced for International Thespian Festival Opening Show
Just 28 students, representing 13 states and Canada, have been chosen as the cast and crew for the opening performance of the 2017 International Thespian Festival being held June 19-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They were chosen from a field of more than 120 applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC